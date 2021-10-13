Advertisement

Minot Hardee’s draws amusement on social media for its one-word sign

Hardee's Facebook post of the Minot Hardee's sign
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot South Broadway Hardee’s location found itself front and center on the chain’s official Facebook page Monday.

The page shared an image of the sign outside of the Minot restaurant, which read one word: “burger.”

They shared the picture with the hashtag “Motivation Monday.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the post has garnered nearly 450 shares.

Minot has two Hardee’s locations, including one on North Hill.

They have roughly 1,800 locations nationwide, according to the Hardee’s website.

