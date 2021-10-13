Local leaders respond to U.S. borders reopening

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Local representatives say while they are pleased with the White House’s announcement on its upcoming lifting of border restrictions, more work should be done.

The Biden Administration says the United States will reopen its land borders to non-essential travel next month for the first time in 19 months.

Governor Doug Burgum responded to the border’s reopening, saying it will be a boost for the retail and tourism businesses. He added that his team will continue to press President Biden to continue to lift additional border restrictions as soon as possible.

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer echoed a similar message.

Hoeven, in a statement, wrote: “We’ve repeatedly made the case to the Biden administration to safely reopen the border, and this change in policy will be helpful in alleviating disruptions to border communities and our economy.”

Cramer added that he will urge President Biden to “focus his attention more on fixing the crisis at our southern border and less on implementing harmful restrictions on North Dakotans.”

Congressman Kelly Armstrong added that the news is long overdue.

“I have repeatedly shared with the Biden administration why the border closure is devasting for North Dakotans, and I will continue to work with Governor Burgum and Senators Hoeven and Cramer to make sure these restrictions are fully lifted,” said Congressman Armstrong.

The White House said in January, the second phase of lifting border restrictions will begin. That phase will extend the vaccine requirement — and include people traveling for essential reasons.

Americans have been able to travel to Canada since August 9th as long as they had a negative COVID-19 test, were vaccinated, and arranged their trip with the Canadian government.

