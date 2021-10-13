Advertisement

Leak in Heritage Center causes extensive damage to exhibits

By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week’s rain brought much needed moisture, but it also brought damage to a beloved part of the North Dakota Heritage Center.

Wednesday, a drainage pipe failed and water flooded into the Geologic Time gallery. The extent of damage has not yet been assessed. Affected exhibits displayed mostly casts, but some real specimens have now been removed from the gallery.

“We have an emergency plan for situations like this. The team sprang into action really quickly. We’re taking care of it right now. Most of the water is out and there are professionals here cleaning up,” said Kim Jondahl, audience engagement and museum department director.

The water also soaked into the Birds of North Dakota exhibit. Both the Geologic Time and Birds of North Dakota areas are temporarily closed. The Heritage Center’s new exhibit, Dakota the Dinomummy, is still scheduled to open Saturday.

