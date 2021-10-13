Judge sets jury trial for Montana man accused of possessing Child Sexual Abuse Materials, secretly recording minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Montana man accused of possessing Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) and secretly recording a minor is scheduled to stand trial in Williams County.

Thirty-three-year-old Drew Noble faces nearly 90 separate felony charges after a series of search warrants were carried out by North Dakota BCI agents in June of 2020. After a CyberTip from Google, agents say they found large quantities of CSAM in Noble’s email, search history and on other electronic devices and a hidden camera video taken by Noble of a teen in a bathroom.

Wednesday, district court judge Benjamen Johnson determined that there was enough evidence to take the case to trial.

Noble is scheduled to face a jury of his peers Jan. 18.

