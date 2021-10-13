‘It’s for the kids:’ Bismarck man spreads joy with Halloween decorations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Halloween preps for most of us include stocking up on candy and maybe throwing a costume together.

But for one Bismarck man, Halloween preparations start months before the spooky holiday.

Tim Scott says Halloween is his favorite holiday, and the reasons behind his over the top handmade decorations are what we call good news.

“We call this guy ‘Marvin the Monster,’” said Tim Scott as he walked through his front yard.

Marvin is just one of Scott’s Halloween decorations. His collection fills his front yard. It all started years ago, when his now grown daughter asked for a scarecrow.

“We started out with a scarecrow or two and we just, just kind of mushroomed and got extremely big,” he explained.

This project has given Scott a creative outlet.

“I would say I have a little artistic ability,” he admitted.

He and his wife hand make all the decorations.

“I would say this is 95% handcrafted,” said Scott.

They try to add something new every year. This year, it’s three new ghosts.

As impressive as these decorations are in the daylight, they’re even more spectacular once the sun goes down.

“It should be dark to see everything,” said Scott. “It’s a big job. It takes four or five days to put it all out.”

Scott says it’s worth it when he sees people stop by and admire his hard work.

“The young kids stop by and say, ‘Oh this is so cool. It’s so neat.’ It’s for the kids,” said Scott.

It’s also a little bit for Scott. The retired business teacher says he doesn’t hunt, or fish so this is his bad habit.

His neighbor once told him he’s crazy; Scott doesn’t deny that.

“He might be right,” he said with a laugh.

But creating this display, and sharing it with kids of all ages, makes Scott happy. And there’s nothing crazy about bringing joy to others.

Weather permitting, the Halloween lights come on every night from 7 to 10:30. Scott’s address is 3001 Sleepy Hollow Loop in Bismarck.

And if you think the Halloween display is impressive, be sure to stop by again at Christmastime. Scott says his Christmas display is even bigger.

