Advertisement

Interstate 90 closing from Rapid City to Wyoming Border at 10 pm

(WTVY News 4)
By Jill Sears
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. – According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, due heavy snow and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 10 pm.

Wet snow is expected to fall overnight with accumulations of 12-18 inches in some locations.

The high rate of accumulating heavy, wet snow and strong winds are anticipated to make I-90 impassable during the overnight hours.

The SDDOT anticipates secondary highways in the Black Hills will also become impassable throughout the night.

The weather conditions are making travel in the following counties extremely difficult: western Pennington, southern Meade, Lawrence, and Custer.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cade Steffan vigil
Unconditional love: parents hold vigil outside son’s hospital room as he battles COVID-19
Geomagnetic Storm
Geomagnetic storm expected Monday night; clouds might interfere with aurora in North Dakota
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Kevin Luke
Police say they found bags of fentanyl in Michigan man’s Bismarck hotel room

Latest News

Glasser Image sign
Other states join consumer complaints investigation into Glasser Images closure
monoclonal antibody treatment
Nationwide antibody treatment shortage, patients being turned away
sports 10/12
6PM Sportscast 10/12/21
snow forecast
Evening Weather 10/12/21
Bismarck high volleyball
BHS Demons Volleyball playing with confidence