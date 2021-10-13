Former Glasser Images subcontractor says he’s out $26,000; couples might be one step closer to receiving photos

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Couples might be one step closer to getting their wedding and engagement photos from Glasser Images after they abruptly closed last Thursday. Former Glasser Images subcontractors still don’t know if they’ll be paid.

Hundreds of couples reached out to Matthew Shey about their events but says Jack Glasser didn’t pay him for about five months of work before the business closed. Shey says he’s out $26,000 which is his only source of income.

“It’s very hard because, you know, I could’ve spent those past four months on anything different, and now I’m owned all that money also and I have a bit of debt, too,” said former subcontractor Matthew Shey.

Glasser Images’ attorney Tim O’Keeffe told reporters in a virtual press conference Wednesday morning that subcontractors have permission to give couples images for projects that were not edited yet, so they will not be held under its former copyright. But, they’re not focusing on refunding clients who booked events in the future for now.

“I do not have an ETA on when that will be addressed. Again, there are a lot of moving parts to this situation and we’re trying to organize the best that we can,” said O’Keeffe.

Former employees should give their information to the North Dakota Department of Labor and contact the attorney, Tim O’Keeffe to retrieve their personal property.

