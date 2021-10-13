Advertisement

Brent DeKok, St. Mary’s basketball coach, passes away

Brent DeKok
Brent DeKok(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the great things about sports is the relationships you make along the way. It did not take long to be around Brent DeKok to realize he was a special person.

Brent had a rare form of sarcoma and his battle with brain cancer ended Wednesday. He was open about the diagnosis and spoke to fans, through our stories, about the difficult treatments he and his family went through along the way.

Brent was coaching at St. Mary’s throughout his battle until January of this year. DeKok may be gone, but his impact on the sporting community in North Dakota will continue.

Bruce Schumacher, St. Mary’s Athletic Director, said: “Boy, that’s for sure Lee, he’s definitely going to have a legacy. It should be the other way around with me being the athletic director and he bring the coach, but I’ve learned so much from him the last three years whether it’s courage. He always talked about how to be a light and he was certainly that for me and many other people and just his positive attitude. Never once was it poor me. He was so positive about everything every day no matter if it was a good day for him or one of his worst days. He was just so positive about everything all of the time and that was just a testament to me, and it shows what faith can do for a man.”

Funeral arraignments for DeKok are still pending.

