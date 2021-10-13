Advertisement

Bismarck man convicted of raping child and giving her an STD now set for trial in different rape case

Paxton Heywood
Paxton Heywood(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who is serving 10 years in prison for raping a four-year-old and giving her a STD in 2019 is now scheduled for trial in a different rape case.

23-year-old Paxton Heywood is accused of raping a five-year-old many times in 2013 when he would have been 15. According to the affidavit, the victim told her sister of the crimes and her mother contacted authorities.

In a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Heywood pleaded not guilty.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig scheduled a two-day trial to begin February 1st. If convicted, Nesvig could add 20 years to Heywood’s current prison sentence.

Heywood is currently appealing his first case to the Supreme Court.

