Bismarck man convicted of raping child and giving her an STD now set for trial in different rape case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who is serving 10 years in prison for raping a four-year-old and giving her a STD in 2019 is now scheduled for trial in a different rape case.

23-year-old Paxton Heywood is accused of raping a five-year-old many times in 2013 when he would have been 15. According to the affidavit, the victim told her sister of the crimes and her mother contacted authorities.

In a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Heywood pleaded not guilty.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig scheduled a two-day trial to begin February 1st. If convicted, Nesvig could add 20 years to Heywood’s current prison sentence.

Heywood is currently appealing his first case to the Supreme Court.

