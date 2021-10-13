Authorities asking for public’s help in locating missing child from Rolla

ROLLA, N.D. – Authorities in Rolette County are asking for your help in locating a missing boy.

They said 13-year-old Kyron Mute from Rolla was last seen Oct. 8.

Kyron is 5′3″, 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Rolla Police at 1-701-477-5623.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

