Williston State, API unveil drilling statue

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston State College has been adding a number of statues across its campus highlighting the history and culture of the region. Monday, they unveiled a statue honoring the oil industry.

“The Driller” is a bronze statue representing what an ordinary driller would look like during an oil boom in the 20th century. The local chapter of the American Petroleum Institute purchased the statue for $50,000. Williston Basin API president Ken Callahan says the industry is one of the most giving and has played an important role in the growth of the college.

“There’s no industry like the oil industry. They don’t raise their hands and ask to be recognized; they don’t want to be recognized. They just want to do their job and we want them to do their job. Oil and gas is the backbone of America,” said Callahan.

There are currently five different statues at the college, with a sixth expected to be unveiled later this year.

