Advertisement

Williston State, API unveil drilling statue

"The Driller" statue
"The Driller" statue(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston State College has been adding a number of statues across its campus highlighting the history and culture of the region. Monday, they unveiled a statue honoring the oil industry.

“The Driller” is a bronze statue representing what an ordinary driller would look like during an oil boom in the 20th century. The local chapter of the American Petroleum Institute purchased the statue for $50,000. Williston Basin API president Ken Callahan says the industry is one of the most giving and has played an important role in the growth of the college.

“There’s no industry like the oil industry. They don’t raise their hands and ask to be recognized; they don’t want to be recognized. They just want to do their job and we want them to do their job. Oil and gas is the backbone of America,” said Callahan.

There are currently five different statues at the college, with a sixth expected to be unveiled later this year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase
Two men arrested after police chase through Bismarck-Mandan
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
Glasser Images
Former clients, subcontractor of Glasser Images plan to file a class action lawsuit; Glasser’s new attorney said the closure wasn’t malicious
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Glasser Image sign
‘We cannot apologize enough’: Owner of Glasser Images issues statement about closure

Latest News

Dr. Darin Johnson receiving the Melvin Jones Award
Local optometrist receives Melvin Award
Minot City Council discusses CTE property, future city hall
Eugene Graner quote
Economists from Dartmouth, UCL say recession by end of 2021 possible
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Ezra Hagerott