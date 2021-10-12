Williams County Jail under lockdown over COVID-19 cases

WILLISTON, N.D. - Confirmed cases of COVID-19 inside the Williams County Correctional Center have caused the facility to be placed on lockdown to prevent any further spread.

Officials with the Williams County Sheriff’s office say a small number of inmates and staff have contracted the virus, prompting them to use stricter measures on Friday, Oct. 8. The jail also held a mass testing event a few days earlier.

“They implemented procedures to control the amount of COVID and the prisoners that got it, so we’re trying to keep it small,” said Sgt. Caleb Fry with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.

The jail will remain under lockdown pending the results of the testing event.

