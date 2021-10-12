Wentz played well but Colts lost

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday night, Carson Wentz threw for more than 400 yards for the first time in his N.F.L. career, but you’ll have to excuse him if he’s not rejoicing over it because the Colts lost to the Ravens in overtime.

Carson completed 71 percent of his 35-passes for 402 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Colts offense helped build a big lead, but their defense and special teams could not play well enough for them to win.

“I mean you’re feeling good obviously especially offensively, but obviously we had the turnover down there, and I have to protect the ball better. But, I thought we moved the ball better offensively and to be up in the 4th the way we were. We were confident in where we were but that’s why I say we have to finish ball games better. We can never relax,” said Wentz. “We can never rest in those moments and that’s all three phases, that’s me that’s everybody, and so this is one we’ll learn from.”

Wentz and the Colts are now 1-4 and they play against Houston on Sunday.

