Visitor restrictions heightened at Trinity Homes in Minot amid cluster of COVID-19 cases

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT,N.D. – A handful of COVID-19 cases at Trinity Health’s long-term care facility in Minot has prompted heightened visitor restrictions.

Trinity Health told Your News Leader a recent round of testing at Trinity Homes revealed the positives among residents and staff.

Trinity said although the outbreak is small, they have locked the front entrance to the facility. Scheduled visits are still allowed on a limited, case-by-case basis.

Health officials are also administering COVID-19 boosters shots at the facility.

Trinity Vice President Randy Schwan said that, as of Tuesday, the facility has six positives at Trinity Homes.

