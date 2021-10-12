Advertisement

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Ezra Hagerott

Ezra Hagerott
Ezra Hagerott(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Ezra Hagerott is a member of the Minot High Soccer team that helped take them undefeated to the state tournament and is this week’s United Community Bank Athlete of the Week.

Hagerott said he loves soccer for being able to hang out with his friends.

”Ez is great, Ez is probably one of the best players on this team and he’s really helped us a lot this year,” said Aiden Stewart, midfielder.

Even though they didn’t win at state, they made an undefeated run to the tournament, in an unexpected season.

”We knew coming in Braden and Ezra were going to be rock solid for us. They have been proven, they’ve been chosen to lead the midfield in a variety of different ways and they’re just tough-nosed kids,” said Creighton Bachmeier, coach.

Hagerott talked some about what got him started out in the sport.

”It all started with my older sister, she played, so my parents were like, ‘We’re going to put you in soccer,’ and that’s how it’s went since,” said Hagerott.

Now Hagerott said his goals are to play for a D1 or D2 college and says he dreams of playing professional.

Minot High is only losing four players this year as they graduate. Coach Bachmeier said he has some good hopes for the players returning next year.

