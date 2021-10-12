Advertisement

UND 0-2 in MVFC

(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After winning a piece of the conference in the spring, the University of North Dakota has lost its first two games in league play so far this fall. UND’s latest defeat was on Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

“We lost to North Dakota State who’s 2-0 in the league, South Dakota who we knew was going to be a very good opponent on the road so you’re 0-2 and you just have to stay in the moment is what we’re preaching to our guys and I know our guys are talking amongst themselves and when we meet with our leadership we understand that this is a really pivotal game and that we have to get on the win side in the conference race,” said UND Head Coach Bubba Schweigert.

The pivotal game, this week for the Fighting Hawks is at 4th-ranked Southern Illinois who just beat SDSU.

