Minot State Women’s Hockey weekend games with Lindenwood canceled

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State Women’s Hockey is undefeated so far this season at 5-0, but the games scheduled for this weekend are canceled.

The Lindenwood Lions won’t be able to make the trip to Minot.

The team’s next game will now be on Oct. 21 against Midland.

The men’s hockey team will be hosting Liberty University at Maysa Arena on Friday and Saturday.

