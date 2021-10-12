Minot City Council discusses CTE property, future city hall

MINOT, N.D. - In a special meeting Monday, the Minot City Council was dotting I’s and crossing T’s.

They approved some final steps on a Magic Fund grant that they used in May to buy land in downtown for a technical education center.

During the original process, they missed approving the ordinance and are making up for that now.

The city is contracting a company to survey the ground under the future city hall location to help design the elevator they want to put in.

