Local optometrist receives Melvin Award

MINOT, N.D. — In honor of World Sight Day Monday, the Minot Lions Club presented Dr. Darin Johnson of Johnson Eyecare and Eyeware a “Melvin Jones Award” for his work and dedication to the Magic City community.

Johnson has been an advocate for providing better vision to people across the globe through the Lions vision program.

“The Melvin Jones Award” is one of the highest honors from the organization.

