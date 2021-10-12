Advertisement

Local optometrist receives Melvin Award

Dr. Darin Johnson receiving the Melvin Jones Award
Dr. Darin Johnson receiving the Melvin Jones Award(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. — In honor of World Sight Day Monday, the Minot Lions Club presented Dr. Darin Johnson of Johnson Eyecare and Eyeware a “Melvin Jones Award” for his work and dedication to the Magic City community.

Johnson has been an advocate for providing better vision to people across the globe through the Lions vision program.

“The Melvin Jones Award” is one of the highest honors from the organization.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase
Two men arrested after police chase through Bismarck-Mandan
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
Glasser Images
Former clients, subcontractor of Glasser Images plan to file a class action lawsuit; Glasser’s new attorney said the closure wasn’t malicious
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Glasser Image sign
‘We cannot apologize enough’: Owner of Glasser Images issues statement about closure

Latest News

"The Driller" statue
Williston State, API unveil drilling statue
Minot City Council discusses CTE property, future city hall
Eugene Graner quote
Economists from Dartmouth, UCL say recession by end of 2021 possible
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Ezra Hagerott