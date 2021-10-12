Las Vegas man accused of bringing fentanyl, sex worker to Bismarck charged federally

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge dismissed the charges against a Las Vegas man accused of bringing fentanyl and a sex worker to Burleigh County so that he could be indicted federally.

Police say they found 27-year-old John Pamplin with nearly 300 fentanyl pills and more than 1,500 grams of other drugs in August. They also say he provided protection and paid airfare for a sex worker to come work in Bismarck.

Friday, District Court Judge Bobbi Weiler dismissed Pamplin’s four counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of facilitating prostitution so that he could be charged on the same grounds in the United States District Court of North Dakota.

Pamplin is held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

