Kyrie Irving, member of Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, can’t play, practice with team until vaccinated

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday,...
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that the team’s starting guard Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he gets vaccinated for COVID-19.

A city mandate is in place in New York that requires professional athletes playing for a team in the city to be vaccinated to play or practice in public venues.

Irving hasn’t said he isn’t vaccinated, asking for privacy when he spoke via Zoom during the team’s media day on September 27th.

Irving is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and was inducted as an official member back in August.

