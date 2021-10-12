Gas prices high nationally, better in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gas prices around the United States are on the rise, with prices nearing $5 per gallon in New York City.

The average price of gas in North Dakota is up more than one dollar per gallon from this time last year. However, experts say they don’t expect prices here to match those seen in places like Manhattan.

“We get our oil from different sources, and right now the futures market is not playing to the direction of $5 gasoline in North Dakota. We might see a little bit of an increase based on current market conditions, but I wouldn’t expect anything like that,” said Gene LaDoucer, director of public affairs for AAA.

As of Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of gas in North Dakota is $3.10, which is seventeen cents lower than the nation’s average.

Experts say gas in North Dakota could see increases of five to ten cents, but the inflated levels seen on the coasts aren’t likely to be seen in the Peace Garden State.

