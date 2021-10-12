‘Colorado Low’ starting to cause power outages in Montana and Wyoming

WILLISTON, N.D. - A storm system set to impact parts of Montana and southwest North Dakota is already causing power outages in some communities.

The outage map on the Montana Dakota Utilities website Tuesday afternoon showed high numbers of outages in the Sheridan, Wyoming and Miles City, Montana areas. Other locations such as Sidney, Forsyth, and Rosebud have also reported outages. Officials said early snowfall is one of the main causes for the heavy outages.

“When you get that in October with trees still holding most of their leaves, that’s never a good recipe. It gets a lot heavier on those branches, so that’s the biggest cause of the outages. We have branches come down and hit our lines,” said Mark Hanson, MDU spokesperson.

Hanson added that he would not be surprised to see more outages reported as the “Colorado Low” system moves through the region. That could require utility crews from Bismarck to move west to provide assistance.

Hanson said people should stay away from downed power lines and to be patient as crews work to restore power.

