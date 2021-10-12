Advertisement

Class 11AA & 11A football poll after week seven

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For weeks, Century and Sheyenne have been ranked first and second in the Class-11AA football poll. We’ll find out for sure on Friday when the Mustangs host the Patriots in West Fargo.

Mandan’s game-winning 36-yards field goal over Jamestown opened the door for St. Mary’s to return to the top spot in Class-11A football.

CLASS-11AA FOOTBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (11) — 7-0 Record — 63 pts — Last week: 1

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (2) — 7-0 Record — 54 pts — Last week: 2

3. West Fargo — 5-2 Record — 38 pts — Last week: 3

4. Fargo Davies — 5-2 Record — 21 pts — Last week: 4

5. Fargo Shanley — 4-3 Record — 19 pts — Last week: 5

CLASS-11A FOOTBALL POLL

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (9) — 6-1 Record — 61 pts — Last week: 2

2. Jamestown (4) — 5-2 Record — 56 pts — Last week: 1

3. Fargo North — 5-2 Record — 38 pts — Last week: 3

4. Wahpeton — 4-3 Record — 20 pts — Last week: NR

5. Dickinson — 3-4 Record — 15 pts — Last week: 5

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Devils Lake (4-3) and Fargo South (2-5)

