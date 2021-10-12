Advertisement

Final preparations underway for Joshua Kringen Trial

Jeff Nehring
Jeff Nehring(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A former Williston business owner is set to face trial later this month.

Joshua Kringen, former owner of Mondak Sports, faces felony charges of Patronizing a Minor for Commercial Sexual Activity and Corruption Or Solicitation Of Minors. He was accused of paying a 16-year-old girl $200 for sex.

Both the prosecution and the defense met Tuesday morning for the pretrial conference, where attorney Jeff Nehring said they will be ready for the one-day trial on Oct. 25, despite some items of discovery not being received yet.

Nehring also mentioned putting together a jury questionnaire because he says it would help “weed out any potential bias” and requesting a larger jury pool from 90 to 125 due to the case being high-profile.

Judge Benjamen Johnson told him that he was hesitant to use the questionnaire due to the short period of time before the trial and was undecided on the jury pool size.

Both parties are set to meet on Thursday, Oct. 21 to go over all pending motions yet to be filed.

The trial starts Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.

