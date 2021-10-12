Advertisement

BHS Demons Volleyball

(kfyr)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With about three weeks to go in the volleyball regular season, teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack in hopes of making a run in the post-season. One of those teams is Bismarck High.

The Demons have a 20-4 record and they’re a confident team right now.

After falling just one game short of state last season, the Bismarck High Demons are leaving no doubt this year as they are poised to make the big dance.

“This team is very cohesive on everything. They work very well together which I think helps us out. They don’t get down on themselves very easily and they pick each other up which is a huge part of it,” said BHS Head Coach Brianna Kline.

Teamwork that has helped the Demons win 15 of their last 17 games.

“I think our defense has gotten a lot better and we’re digging a lot of balls but also our offense is really well too. So I think all of our team plays their roles really well and we do well with it,” said Mia Hinsz, BHS senior.

With all phases coming together, the team seems to be chasing after one team, that team being the Century Patriots.

BHS sophomore Tayla Andersen said: “I think this last weekend with our win over them in the tournament, really helped motivate us and helped us see we’re a team that can beat them. They’re probably our biggest competition and we’re able to take them on and put up a good fight against them.”

Confidence of each player is high but there is still one thing to work on.

“Right now we’re playing very high error volleyball, which is tough when we get in those close matches. Volleyball is a game of mistakes and we’re trying to figure out how to limit the mistakes and force them on the other side,” said Kline.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cade Steffan vigil
Unconditional love: parents hold vigil outside son’s hospital room as he battles COVID-19
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Geomagnetic Storm
Geomagnetic storm expected tonight; clouds might interfere with aurora in North Dakota
Kevin Luke
Police say they found bags of fentanyl in Michigan man’s Bismarck hotel room
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

10PM Sportscast - 10/11/21
10PM Sportscast - 10/11/21
Class 11AA & 11A football poll
Class 11AA & 11A football poll after week seven
Ezra Hagerott
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Ezra Hagerott
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Ezra Hagerott