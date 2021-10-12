BHS Demons Volleyball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With about three weeks to go in the volleyball regular season, teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack in hopes of making a run in the post-season. One of those teams is Bismarck High.

The Demons have a 20-4 record and they’re a confident team right now.

After falling just one game short of state last season, the Bismarck High Demons are leaving no doubt this year as they are poised to make the big dance.

“This team is very cohesive on everything. They work very well together which I think helps us out. They don’t get down on themselves very easily and they pick each other up which is a huge part of it,” said BHS Head Coach Brianna Kline.

Teamwork that has helped the Demons win 15 of their last 17 games.

“I think our defense has gotten a lot better and we’re digging a lot of balls but also our offense is really well too. So I think all of our team plays their roles really well and we do well with it,” said Mia Hinsz, BHS senior.

With all phases coming together, the team seems to be chasing after one team, that team being the Century Patriots.

BHS sophomore Tayla Andersen said: “I think this last weekend with our win over them in the tournament, really helped motivate us and helped us see we’re a team that can beat them. They’re probably our biggest competition and we’re able to take them on and put up a good fight against them.”

Confidence of each player is high but there is still one thing to work on.

“Right now we’re playing very high error volleyball, which is tough when we get in those close matches. Volleyball is a game of mistakes and we’re trying to figure out how to limit the mistakes and force them on the other side,” said Kline.

