Bacon prices highest in 40 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pork prices around the United States have increased by 30% since this time last year. According to the Consumer Price Index, bacon is selling for more than seven dollars per pound — the highest price for the commodity in 40 years. Consumer experts say the higher prices are a product of workforce shortages, but experts are hopeful prices will fall, as they’re apt to do this time of year.

“Usually this time of year, they go down a little bit because the nation as a whole cools down and not as many brats and hot dogs are being sold across the country. Bigger cities are having a tough time getting workers, but I guess that’s everywhere. It’s not actually just pork prices, I think it’s a lot of the help situations around the nation right now,” said Brian Masseth, co-owner of Butcher Block Meats in Mandan.

Experts say the higher prices could also be because of a decrease in pigs due to ongoing impacts of the pandemic. In addition to this, the White House has pointed to a “lack of competition at a key bottleneck point” in the meat processing supply chain. The good news? Some industry experts expect moderate pork prices in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.