Advertisement

Alexander Public School support kindergartner fighting leukemia

Avah
Avah(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER, N.D. — Students and staff at Alexander Public School united Tuesday in a show of support for a 6-year-old girl fighting a battle that no kid should have to face.

On Tuesday, Nicole Geltel’s kindergartners wore orange not because of the season, but to rally for one of their peers: a six-year-old girl named Avah, who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia.

“She is brave and she is strong and I like her shirt,” said Naivea Steece.

“I hope she comes back and I hope she feels better,” said Porter Wahlstrom.

It wasn’t just her class, the staff and students from other classes also wore orange in support.

“She was a new student this year. The school really came together, even the ones who don’t know her, in support for her,” said Nicole Geltel, Avah’s teacher.

Even though she just attended class for a week before being sent to Fargo for treatment, Avah was able to create bonds with her fellow students.

“I love her and I like her hair and I hope she comes back,” said Amelia Aasen.

“I hope Avah feels better,” said Olly Balcer.

Terri Dennis, Avah’s mother says it’s been a tough road for them, but she says Avah is making it through and that the support of her new community was a welcomed surprise.

If you wish to donate to support Avah and her family, contact Alexander Schools at 701-828-3334.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cade Steffan vigil
Unconditional love: parents hold vigil outside son’s hospital room as he battles COVID-19
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Geomagnetic Storm
Geomagnetic storm expected tonight; clouds might interfere with aurora in North Dakota
Kevin Luke
Police say they found bags of fentanyl in Michigan man’s Bismarck hotel room
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

Jeff Nehring
Final preparations underway for Joshua Kringen Trial
dog training bismarck
Bismarck business helping dogs and owners during pandemic
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday,...
Kyrie Irving, member of Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, can’t play, practice with team until vaccinated
Williams County Jail under lockdown over COVID-19 cases