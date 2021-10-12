Alexander Public School support kindergartner fighting leukemia

ALEXANDER, N.D. — Students and staff at Alexander Public School united Tuesday in a show of support for a 6-year-old girl fighting a battle that no kid should have to face.

On Tuesday, Nicole Geltel’s kindergartners wore orange not because of the season, but to rally for one of their peers: a six-year-old girl named Avah, who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia.

“She is brave and she is strong and I like her shirt,” said Naivea Steece.

“I hope she comes back and I hope she feels better,” said Porter Wahlstrom.

It wasn’t just her class, the staff and students from other classes also wore orange in support.

“She was a new student this year. The school really came together, even the ones who don’t know her, in support for her,” said Nicole Geltel, Avah’s teacher.

Even though she just attended class for a week before being sent to Fargo for treatment, Avah was able to create bonds with her fellow students.

“I love her and I like her hair and I hope she comes back,” said Amelia Aasen.

“I hope Avah feels better,” said Olly Balcer.

Terri Dennis, Avah’s mother says it’s been a tough road for them, but she says Avah is making it through and that the support of her new community was a welcomed surprise.

If you wish to donate to support Avah and her family, contact Alexander Schools at 701-828-3334.

