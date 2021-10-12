Advertisement

Agencies given 6 minutes to make billion-dollar pitch

(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers have begun the process of assigning $1 billion in federal aid. However, the requests total eight times what’s actually available.

A smattering of backgrounds and needs come to the Capitol for what they describe as urgent funding needs. And some are still debating how much of the funding to actually use.

And with that clack of the gavel, one billion dollars is up for grabs. On two ends of the Capitol, leaders in both chambers open the floor for agencies to make their pitches for federal aid.

“We are breaking this down. We’ve had a lot of discussion about how can we make sure that every one of the 200 proposals get their day in court. Every proposal, whether it was from the governor or a legislator, will get two bites at the apple,” said Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks.

In order to get through the 192 proposals within a few days, legislative management split up the requests between two committees: one hundred requests  went to the House and the other hundred to the Senate. Each agency was given six minutes to make their pitch to lawmakers.

“What the Legislature is working with is unprecedented, and so it’ll be an interesting next several weeks as these legislators do their work, and try and do their best to manage these funds that are available,” said Justin Kringstad, North Dakota Pipeline Authority director.

As the debate over what to spend on continues, there’s also debate over how much will be available. Due to the rules on spending changing, roughly $400 million is already claimed to fund projects approved during the last session. A unique process for a unique circumstance.

Legislators will be listening to proposals for the next few days. Next week, the two chambers will switch proposals so that both sides can see the same proposals. Then after that, lawmakers start putting the pieces together.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cade Steffan vigil
Unconditional love: parents hold vigil outside son’s hospital room as he battles COVID-19
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Geomagnetic Storm
Geomagnetic storm expected tonight; clouds might interfere with aurora in North Dakota
Kevin Luke
Police say they found bags of fentanyl in Michigan man’s Bismarck hotel room
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

Monoclonal antibody treatment
Nationwide antibody treatment shortage, patients being turned away
Rapid testing remains a reliable option, according to NDDoH
Snapshot at 5 p.m. CDT of the Colorado Low moving into the Northern Plains
Colorado Low to impact the Northern Plains with snow, rain and wind: what you need to know
Visitor restrictions heightened at Trinity Homes in Minot amid cluster of COVID-19 cases