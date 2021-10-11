Women’s Way offers free cancer screenings for women

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which serves as a reminder of the importance of regular cancer screenings.

Women’s Way is a program through the state health department that provides a way to pay for breast and cervical cancer screenings for eligible women in North Dakota.

One in 22 North Dakota women may be eligible for free screenings through the program. That’s as many as 17,000 women in the whole state. It’s meant to make it easier for women to get the proper preventative care they need. There are currently around 1,400 women enrolled, ages 21 to 64.

“We’re really just trying to break down those barriers for women to get those screenings. So, if they are needing assistance paying for the mammogram, Women’s Way is really just here to help,” said Amy Keller, Community Clinical Coordinator for Women’s Way.

To learn if you’re eligible for assistance from Women’s Way, go to https://www.health.nd.gov/womens-way.

