Wentz on Monday Night Football

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is just one N.F.L. game today and Bismarck’s Carson Wentz is playing in it.

The Colts are on-the-road to face the Baltimore Ravens. Indianapolis is 1-3. Baltimore in 3-1.

The Ravens have a stout defense and Wentz knows moving the ball against then is going to be a challenge.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz said: “Fast, flying around type of defense. I’ve played them a couple of times in my career now. They’re going to be physical. They’re going to come after the quarterback. You know you’re going to get all of that stuff. You’re going to get some different looks, exotic packages, they’re going to mix up their personnel a lot, play a lot of linebackers, a lot of safeties. They kind of keep you on your toes in that regard and for us it’s just about execution.”

The Colts have played their first four games with at least one offensive line starter out and Wentz has played with two sprained ankles. Wentz and his teammates are coming around. He’s completing nearly 64-percent of his passes and Wentz loves the big stage of Monday Night.

Wentz added: “I love it! I love the game! The anticipation and waiting for it and all of that which I think can drag out sometimes a little bit. Playing on a national stage, I think everybody gets excited for it.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.