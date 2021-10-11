Advertisement

Wentz on Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football Carson Wentz
Monday Night Football Carson Wentz(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is just one N.F.L. game today and Bismarck’s Carson Wentz is playing in it.

The Colts are on-the-road to face the Baltimore Ravens. Indianapolis is 1-3. Baltimore in 3-1.

The Ravens have a stout defense and Wentz knows moving the ball against then is going to be a challenge.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz said: “Fast, flying around type of defense. I’ve played them a couple of times in my career now. They’re going to be physical. They’re going to come after the quarterback. You know you’re going to get all of that stuff. You’re going to get some different looks, exotic packages, they’re going to mix up their personnel a lot, play a lot of linebackers, a lot of safeties. They kind of keep you on your toes in that regard and for us it’s just about execution.”

The Colts have played their first four games with at least one offensive line starter out and Wentz has played with two sprained ankles. Wentz and his teammates are coming around. He’s completing nearly 64-percent of his passes and Wentz loves the big stage of Monday Night.

Wentz added: “I love it! I love the game! The anticipation and waiting for it and all of that which I think can drag out sometimes a little bit. Playing on a national stage, I think everybody gets excited for it.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase
Two men arrested after police chase through Bismarck-Mandan
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
Glasser Images
Former clients, subcontractor of Glasser Images plan to file a class action lawsuit; Glasser’s new attorney said the closure wasn’t malicious
Glasser Image sign
‘We cannot apologize enough’: Owner of Glasser Images issues statement about closure
North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota lawmaker accused of theft says he’s not guilty

Latest News

NDSU moving up in coaches poll
NDSU Bison moving up poll
UMary hockey
UMary hockey stays unbeaten with rout of Minnesota
U-Mary Marauders logo
UMary soccer & Northern State battle for 0-0 overtime tie
Minnesota Vikings
Joseph’s last second field goal lifts Vikings over Lions