Watford City Police looking for info on Saturday shooting

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. - The Watford City Police Department is asking the public’s help in investigating a weekend shooting on the 1300 block of Main Street North.

The incident happened at approximately 10 p.m. on Oct. 9. Authorities say there were multiple shell casings in a parking lot, but no injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation and police say if you have any information on the shooting to contact them at 701-444-2400.

