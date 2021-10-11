Unconditional love: parents hold vigil outside son’s hospital room as he battles COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A parent’s love knows no limits.

A Beulah couple is proof of that, and they say their son is proof that prayer changes things.

These photos tell the story of 21-year-old Cade Steffan’s battle with coronavirus.

“It’s kind of blurry,” said Cade when asked about his recent hospital stay.

Cade spent two weeks in the hospital.

“He was in pretty rough shape,” said his mom, Jen Steffan.

The photos also tell the story of his parents’ unconditional love and support.

“The things I do remember are all the people that came to the hospital to see me,” Cade recalled.

Cade’s parents drove from their home in Beulah to the hospital in Bismarck every day; first to sit outside the glass doors of his room in the ICU.

“We could sit there from 8:00 in the morning until 8:00 at night,” explained Jen.

When he was moved to the COVID unit, they set up camp outside his ground floor window.

“They opened his blinds, and we sat there, and he could see us,” Jen said.

Cade’s parents sat there day after day; Cade’s girlfriend and other friends and family joined as they could.

“You feel kind of worthless because you can’t hold his hand you can’t give him a hug. And that was really tough on all of us,” said Cade’s dad, Todd Steffan.

“We just knew that for us to stay sane and for him to see us would really help,” added Jen.

Cade felt their presence. He credits his recovery to that and to the prayers from his family and from people he’s never met.

“That was the number one big reason I pulled through this is because of my parents, girlfriend and all the prayers that were sent,” he said.

“People are good. Prayer is good. That’s why Cade is here today,” said Todd.

Cade was discharged from the hospital late last week. He’s still on oxygen as he recovers at his parents’ home.

“I am doing a lot better,” he said.

A feeling Cade says is proof of the power of prayer.

Cade is a student at Bismarck State College. He’s anxious to get back to class and to trap shooting league. And a lover of the outdoors, he is also ready to go hunting and fishing again.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.