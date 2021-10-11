Survival thanks to screenings: the importance of regular mammograms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ringing of a bell at Sanford Health in Bismarck in 2013 marked a sign of relief for Nita Jeromchek. She had finished her cancer treatment.

“I went through four rounds of chemo. It’s no picnic. You just do it. I’d say the hardest part was the last round,” said Jeromchek.

Nita was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2012 at the age of 51.

“When you get that news, I mean your whole world just stops. It’s like no way, not me. I couldn’t have breast cancer,” said Jeromchek.

Nita’s husband was the one to shave her head following chemotherapy. She also got a double mastectomy to prevent the cancer’s spread. She said early detection is critical and began screening for breast cancer at age 40.

“I was fortunate in that I did catch it early. So many people don’t catch theirs early, and it’s already spread. Mine hadn’t spread to any lymph nodes, so that was good,” said Jeromcheck.

Now, nine years cancer free, Nita spends her time making scarves and hats for other cancer patients. She said every year is a welcomed anniversary.

“I just got word today that I’m still cancer free. It’s always exciting to have those little milestones. Five years was the first one, the next will be 10,” said Jeromchek.

Through it all, Nita credits her support system for keeping her strong. She also hopes her story is a reminder to get cancer screenings early and regularly.

