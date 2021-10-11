Advertisement

Public asked to report whooping crane sightings

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The public is being asked to report any whooping crane sightings as they begin their fall migration.

The endangered birds are expected to be making their way through North Dakota in the coming weeks.

The North Dakota Game and Fish is asking for the public’s help in reporting any sightings so the birds can be tracked.

Whoopers, as they are called, stand about five feet tall and have a wingspan of seven feet. The roughly 500 birds are making their way from Canada to their wintering grounds in Texas, a distance of about 2,500 miles.

Whooping crane sightings should be reported to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offices at Lostwood, 701-848-2466; Audubon, 701-442-5474; the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck, 701-328-6300; or to local game wardens across the state.

