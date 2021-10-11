Advertisement

Police say they found bags of fentanyl in Michigan man’s Bismarck hotel room

Kevin Luke
Kevin Luke(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Monday, Bismarck police arrested a Michigan man after they say he intended to deal fentanyl in Burleigh county.

After agents performed a search warrant on 31-year-old Kevin Luke’s Bismarck hotel room, they say they found two bags of white powder and $8,000.

Court documents report that the white powder was confirmed to be fentanyl and weighed nine grams. Court documents also report a single gram of fentanyl can be sold for hundreds of dollars on the street.

Luke is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

The CDC reports that fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

