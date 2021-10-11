Off the Beaten Path: Woof Roof

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Reporter Cliff Naylor has been producing “Off the Beaten Path” stories on unique and interesting people and places in rural North Dakota since 1995.

Over the past 25 years, he’s introduced us to hundreds of unusual characters and sites from all over the state.

Naylor says the neighborhood featured in this report makes for one of the most amazing stories he’s ever encountered.

We’ve all seen things that cause us to stop in our tracks and commit to memory a remarkable incident that unexpectedly appears before our eyes. There is a secluded street in Williston, N.D., where this sort of thing happens almost every day.

In what appears to be an ordinary, All-American neighborhood; classic cars occasionally cruise down the street, green grass and neatly manicured lawns create a landscape that screams suburbia.

“People stop, point, look,” said Kyle Hering.

Despite conventional appearances there is something that sets one of the houses apart from the rest.

“It’s very unusual,” said Val Clemetson.

Children peddle around the block to catch a glimpse of it.

“The kids get kind of concerned about him when it’s snowy and icy out because he’s still out there no matter what,” said Hering.

Chloe Schell has sent her friends lots of cell phone pictures of what makes this suburb,and says what makes this neighborhood so unusual is “The dog on the roof.”

All hours of the day, this furry white guardian watches over the neighborhood.

“He can see people coming from around the corner and across the street,” said Clemetson.

Donavon Sorenson says his dog Jet made his garage roof famous. “In the winter and the summer, he’s always jumping up there and hanging out.”

Since Jet walks on shingles most of the day, neighbors have figured out how he elevates himself into the spotlight.

“It’s a split-level house and the deck up high and so he’s probably got three feet to jump to get on the garage roof, and then he just comes over the top He’s never jumped off the roof,” said Clemetson.

Sorenson said, “I’ve came home to the cops being here, animal control being here, all worried about Jet being out there on the roof, but he’s perfectly safe.”

Sorenson drives Jet chassis race cars in his spare time, the hobby moved him to name his white German sheppard, “Jet.” “He’s a very nice friendly dog.”

He’s also become the entire neighborhood’s best friend.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.