Advertisement

NDSU Bison moving up poll

NDSU moving up in coaches poll
NDSU moving up in coaches poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU is moving up the F.C.S. Coaches Poll, and it’s easy to see why. The Bison won this weekend. South Dakota State and James Madison got beat, opening the opportunity to get closer to the top. North Dakota State handled Northern Iowa 34-20 on Saturday at the Fargodome.

The Bison offense provided plenty of points while the defense did well despite injuries to some starters. Bismarck’s Brayden Thomas sat out against the Panthers, but the head coach hopes the former Bismarck High All-Stater will be back this week.

Matt Entz, NDSU head coach, said: “I believe we are waiting on a brace for Brayden Thomas. He’s kind of day to day right now, hopefully anticipating getting him back. I know he went through a workout here at the SHAQ here on Saturday morning just trying to stay in shape and also just doing some things just kind of out of sight.”

The Bison are on the road this week. NDSU plays in Normal, Illinois against the Redbirds on Saturday.

Eastern Washington moves up to second behind Sam Houston. The Bison are third this week. UND falls all the way down to number 24 after losing to USD in Vermillion.

JMU drops to seventh and the Jackrabbits fall to eighth after losing to Southern Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase
Two men arrested after police chase through Bismarck-Mandan
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
Glasser Images
Former clients, subcontractor of Glasser Images plan to file a class action lawsuit; Glasser’s new attorney said the closure wasn’t malicious
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Glasser Image sign
‘We cannot apologize enough’: Owner of Glasser Images issues statement about closure

Latest News

Monday Night Football Carson Wentz
Wentz on Monday Night Football
UMary hockey
UMary hockey stays unbeaten with rout of Minnesota
U-Mary Marauders logo
UMary soccer & Northern State battle for 0-0 overtime tie
Minnesota Vikings
Joseph’s last second field goal lifts Vikings over Lions