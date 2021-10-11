NDSU Bison moving up poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU is moving up the F.C.S. Coaches Poll, and it’s easy to see why. The Bison won this weekend. South Dakota State and James Madison got beat, opening the opportunity to get closer to the top. North Dakota State handled Northern Iowa 34-20 on Saturday at the Fargodome.

The Bison offense provided plenty of points while the defense did well despite injuries to some starters. Bismarck’s Brayden Thomas sat out against the Panthers, but the head coach hopes the former Bismarck High All-Stater will be back this week.

Matt Entz, NDSU head coach, said: “I believe we are waiting on a brace for Brayden Thomas. He’s kind of day to day right now, hopefully anticipating getting him back. I know he went through a workout here at the SHAQ here on Saturday morning just trying to stay in shape and also just doing some things just kind of out of sight.”

The Bison are on the road this week. NDSU plays in Normal, Illinois against the Redbirds on Saturday.

Eastern Washington moves up to second behind Sam Houston. The Bison are third this week. UND falls all the way down to number 24 after losing to USD in Vermillion.

JMU drops to seventh and the Jackrabbits fall to eighth after losing to Southern Illinois.

