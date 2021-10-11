Monica Hannan inducted into the Upper Midwest Emmy Silver Circle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As most of our viewers know, Monica Hannan has devoted the past 40 years of her career to bringing truthfulness, accuracy and objectivity to local broadcast journalism. Her efforts have long been recognized by the television viewers KFYR-TV serves in western North Dakota.

This year, she is being honored for her devotion to our profession by becoming a member of the Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Silver Circle.

Monica Hannan is a familiar face to thousands of television news viewers in western North Dakota.

She has anchored the number one rated 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts for KFYR-TV for more than 30 years.

”She’s part of the reason that KFYR-TV has always been number one,” said former KFYR TV General Manager Dick Heidt.

Monica began her broadcasting career in 1982. News Director Dewey Hagen hired her as a field reporter to work at KUMV-TV in Williston, North Dakota. He says the job at a satellite station located on the remote prairie provided her with lots of challenges.

“Someone who would drive out from town, ten miles into the country every day to the studio through an occasional blizzard or dust storm, and work in bare bones conditions on your own and of course for very little money,” said former KFYR-TV News Director Dewey Hagen.

Monica became KFYR’s evening news anchor in 1984 and has been keeping the state’s television news viewers informed on what is happening in their community ever since.

“I think it’s impossible to think of KFYR-TV and even our call letters without thinking of Monica,” said KFYR TV General Manager Barry Schumaier.

As news director between 2004 and 2015, Monica and KFYR won three Upper Midwest Regional Emmys for Best Newscast.

”Monica defines local broadcasting as being a journalist first and telling the story and letting the viewers decide,” said Schumaier.

She has been named “Best Anchor” by The North Dakota Broadcaster’s Association three times and is also been a ten time winner of Eric Sevareid Awards in various categories.

Congratulations Monica on becoming a member of the Upper Midwest Emmy Silver Circle.

