Main Street Minute: movement equals success for 360 Physical Therapy

MINOT, N.D. – This week’s Main Street Minute features a new business in the Magic City that caters specifically to your body’s well-being.

JoDee Nielsen has been in physical therapy for more than a decade, but with 360 Physical Therapy, she said she finally felt better.

“They motivate you for helping with strengthening exercises and they want you to feel better, prevent injury, and coordination, and balance and be able to live a healthy life without pain,” said JoDee Nielsen, a patient at 360 Physical Therapy.

And that’s the goal of the new business, to get you feeling better through movement.

“We want to provide a space where we can help people feel better by movement and being comfortable no matter if that moving is at home or in a gym space,” said Erica Hjelmstad, one of the owner’s and provider at 360 Physical Therapy.

Catering specifically to each individual.

“We want to make the patient our hero. So, everything is about the patient, we want to have them come in, ‘What’s going good, what’s going bad’, how do we need to change our plan of care for them and then get them back to what they love to do,” said Kayla Lambrecht, the other owner and provider at 360 Physical Therapy.

No matter how full your schedule gets.

“Everyone is really busy and sometimes we just get overloaded with things that people want us to do and sometimes we just need a couple of exercises to make you super successful,” said Hjelmstad.

360 Physical Therapy wants to help get you back to your best self.

360 Physical Therapy is currently taking patients and can often get people scheduled the same day or next day. They accept most forms of insurance.

In the state of North Dakota, patients can get direct access to physical therapy without having to get a referral first for some forms of insurance.

For more information on the new business, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.