First Nation’s Day celebrated at North Dakota Capitol

Inaugural First Nation's Day celebration in North Dakota.
Inaugural First Nation's Day celebration in North Dakota.(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Capitol was the backdrop for the inaugural First Nation’s Day celebration in North Dakota.

While more states formally recognize First Nation’s Day or Indigenous People’s Day, organizers hope celebrations like this will help the list grow.

The celebration featured drummers, a prayer walk and youth speakers from each of the five recognized tribes of North Dakota. Organizers said they chose the Capitol hoping to send a message.

“State policymakers are here. We want to be transparent, and we want to show policymakers and out community that this day is significant to North Dakota and to Bismarck,” said Lorraine Davis, Founder/CEO of Native Community Development, Inc.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., proclaimed Oct. 8 First Nation’s Day, but organizers want it moved to Oct. 11.

