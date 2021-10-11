Bismarck Youth Football League team helps keep the Dakota Zoo clean

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Youth Football League ended its regular season Saturday and one team is spent Sunday learning team-bonding skills off the field.

The Bengals spent part of their Sunday afternoon raking leaves at the Dakota Zoo. For 15 years, grades three through six trade in their helmets for community service. Players said it’s important to learn hard work and discipline, while having fun.

”I think it’s good for our teammates, al of them are bonding and it’s just helpful to the people who work at the zoo,” said 5th grade Bengal player Kaj Herslip.

The league’s playoff season starts next Saturday. Coming up tonight on the Night Report, we’ll hear from the head coach who has photographed hundreds of thousands of moments and his decision to pass the torch.

