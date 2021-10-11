Advertisement

Bismarck Youth Football League team helps keep the Dakota Zoo clean

Bengals community service
Bengals community service(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Youth Football League ended its regular season Saturday and one team is spent Sunday learning team-bonding skills off the field.

The Bengals spent part of their Sunday afternoon raking leaves at the Dakota Zoo. For 15 years, grades three through six trade in their helmets for community service. Players said it’s important to learn hard work and discipline, while having fun.

”I think it’s good for our teammates, al of them are bonding and it’s just helpful to the people who work at the zoo,” said 5th grade Bengal player Kaj Herslip.

The league’s playoff season starts next Saturday. Coming up tonight on the Night Report, we’ll hear from the head coach who has photographed hundreds of thousands of moments and his decision to pass the torch.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasser Image sign
‘We cannot apologize enough’: Owner of Glasser Images issues statement about closure
Glasser Images
Former clients, subcontractor of Glasser Images plan to file a class action lawsuit; Glasser’s new attorney said the closure wasn’t malicious
Police chase
Two men arrested after police chase through Bismarck-Mandan
Glasser Images sign
Bismarck-based photography business closes its doors leaving customers out of money and memories
megan thorsen
Officers say Grand Forks woman intended to deal fentanyl in Burleigh County

Latest News

weather 10/10/21
Evening Weather 10/10/21
Momma's Magic Kitchen
Baker hopes to bring more gluten free and sugar free options to Bis-Man area
Game and Fish
Wildlife impacts from drought
10pm Sportscast 10/09/21
10pm Sportscast 10/09/21