Bismarck police and bomb squad investigating unattended package at the Radisson Hotel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police and the Bismarck bomb squad are dealing with an unattended package on Monday evening at the Radisson Hotel located in the 600 block of East Broadway Ave.

The package’s owner cannot be located, so it will be investigated by the bomb squad. An update will be provided once the investigation is complete.

Police are asking the public to use Main Ave instead of Broadway around the Radisson Hotel during this time.

