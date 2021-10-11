Advertisement

Bismarck police and bomb squad investigating unattended package at the Radisson Hotel

Bismarck police and bomb squad at the site of an unattended package at the Raddison Hotel
Bismarck police and bomb squad at the site of an unattended package at the Raddison Hotel(KFYR)
By Jake Zane
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police and the Bismarck bomb squad are dealing with an unattended package on Monday evening at the Radisson Hotel located in the 600 block of East Broadway Ave.

The package’s owner cannot be located, so it will be investigated by the bomb squad. An update will be provided once the investigation is complete.

Police are asking the public to use Main Ave instead of Broadway around the Radisson Hotel during this time.

