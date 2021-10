BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Both UMary and Northern State would have plenty of scoring chances on Sunday, but in the end both teams would settle for the 0-0 tie.

Madisyn Waltman led the way for the Marauders in net as she stopped every ball she saw.

UMary will play at Wayne State on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.