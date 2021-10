MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The UMary men’s hockey team would find the back of the net eight times on Sunday as they completed the sweep over Minnesota, 8 to 2.

With the win, UMary improves to 5-0 on the season.

UMary (5-0) will next play at Liberty on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.