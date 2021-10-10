Two men arrested after police chase through Bismarck-Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested two men after leading them on a pursuit through Bismarck and Mandan early this morning. Bismarck Police were called to a suspicious vehicle on the 1000 block of North Anderson around 1:30 a.m.

Officers believed the two men might’ve restrained a woman in the backseat before they fled. After a 20 minute pursuit through Bismarck and Mandan, the car stopped on 4th Avenue northwest.

33-year-old Andrew Augare was charged with fleeing, reckless endangerment while 31-year-old Ethan Mayhew was arrested on unrelated charges. The woman was later found to not be restrained and released.

Bismarck Police only pursue vehicles in city limits if there’s an immediate danger to someone inside or the public.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.