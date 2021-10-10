North Dakota Heritage Center celebrates archives month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - October is unofficially known has Archive month and the North Dakota Heritage Center is celebrating with tours of North Dakota’s history.

Sarah Walker, head of reference services at the Archive center said every Saturday they open the center to the public so they can see the state’s collection of history. She said the items provide a roadmap for the state’s past.

“I mean, we really need to know where we came from. This is, I like to say: ‘This is our story, the story of North Dakotans but also the story of you and me’,” said Walker.

Some of the oldest objects in the archives date back to the 14th century. Walker said the State Archives has one of the largest collections of World War One posters in the country.

