Advertisement

North Dakota Heritage Center celebrates archives month

State Archives
State Archives(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - October is unofficially known has Archive month and the North Dakota Heritage Center is celebrating with tours of North Dakota’s history.

Sarah Walker, head of reference services at the Archive center said every Saturday they open the center to the public so they can see the state’s collection of history. She said the items provide a roadmap for the state’s past.

“I mean, we really need to know where we came from. This is, I like to say: ‘This is our story, the story of North Dakotans but also the story of you and me’,” said Walker.

Some of the oldest objects in the archives date back to the 14th century. Walker said the State Archives has one of the largest collections of World War One posters in the country.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasser Images sign
Bismarck-based photography business closes its doors leaving customers out of money and memories
Glasser Image sign
‘We cannot apologize enough’: Owner of Glasser Images issues statement about closure
megan thorsen
Officers say Grand Forks woman intended to deal fentanyl in Burleigh County
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge
Minot-area realtor facing sexual assault charges

Latest News

6pm Sportscast 10/09/21
6pm Sportscast 10/09/21
Game and Fish
Game and Fish
Police chase
Two men arrested after police chase through Bismarck-Mandan
Monica Hannan
Monica Hannan inducted into the Upper Midwest Emmy Silver Circle