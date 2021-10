FARGO, ND (KFYR) - The NDSU football team continued their pursuit of an unbeaten season by taking down Northern Iowa 34 to 20 on Saturday.

Quincy Patterson would find the end zone twice through the air and twice on the ground.

NDSU (5-0) will next be in action on October 16th at Illinois State.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.