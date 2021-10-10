Advertisement

Monica Hannan inducted into the Upper Midwest Emmy Silver Circle

By Cliff Naylor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tonight KFYR-TV’s Monica Hannan was inducted into the Upper Midwest Emmy Silver Circle, at the at the the organization’s annual banquet in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Silver Circle is not an award; it’s a society of honor made up of candidates who have made a significant contribution to local television.

Monica is a familiar face to thousands of news viewers in western North Dakota. She has anchored the number one rated 6pm and 10pm newscasts for KFYR-TV for more than 30-years. Between 2004 and 2015, she was news director at KFYR, winning three Upper Midwest Regional Emmys for Best Newscast.

She has been named “Best Anchor” by The North Dakota Broadcaster’s Association three times and has also been a ten time winner of Eric Severeid Awards in various categories. Congratulations Monica on being named a member of the Upper Midwest Emmy Silver Circle.

