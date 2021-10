MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KFYR) - It would once again come down to the final play for the Vikings on Sunday, this time it resulted in a win as they took down the Lions 19 to 17.

Greg Joseph would kick the game-winning 54-yard field goal as time expired.

The Vikings (2-3) will next play at the Panthers on October 17th.

